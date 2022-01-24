Merger no longer an option for three Catholic parishes in Erie

Discussions about the future of three Catholic parishes in Erie no longer include the idea of a merger.

In the past staff and parishioners from Saint Andrews, Saint Paul, and Sacred Heart Parishes met back in November of 2021.

At that time, a merger was reported as a possible option for these parishes.

However, the Erie Catholic Diocese confirmed on January 24th what was reported first by the Erie Times News over the weekend which is that a merger of these three parishes is no longer being considered.

These three parishes will however continue to be partnered while sharing one pastor.