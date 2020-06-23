Merski and Department of Health officials to host Q&A event on June 25th as Erie moves into green phase

State Rep. Bob Merski, D-Erie, will host a live, online Q & A event at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 25 to answer residents’ questions about the county’s move to the green phase of the state’s reopen plan.

“Erie residents are excited about the move to green, but they have questions about how life will change,” Merski said. “People want to know whether they will still need to wear masks, what kinds of summer activities can go forward, what changes stores and restaurants will be making to protect customers, and more. I’m hosting this live, online Q & A event so we can answer those questions and others, and hopefully help folks feel more prepared as our community makes this important transition.”

Joining Merski to answer questions will be two officials from state Department of Health: Raphael Barishansky, Deputy Secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection; and Andrew Pickett, Director of the Bureau of Public Health Preparedness and Response.

The event will be streamed live on Facebook.

Those who do not wish to use Facebook can learn how to participate by visiting www.pahouse.com/merski and clicking on the link at the top of the page titled, “Join My Live ‘Going Green’ Q & A on June 25!”

Anyone with questions can contact Rep. Merski’s staff by calling (814) 455-6319 or emailing RepMerski@pahouse.net.