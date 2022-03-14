(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State Rep. Bob Merski is hosting a “necessities drive” for Ukrainian refugees in Erie’s sister city in Poland.

Erie’s sister city is Lublin, Poland, about 70 miles from the Ukrainian border.

“Erie has a vibrant Ukrainian community, and people are desperately worried for loved ones still in Ukraine or fleeing for safety,” Merski said in a news release. “My wife, Emily, and I have friends in Erie’s sister city of Lublin, Poland, which is not far from the border. When we reached out to them, we learned that tens of thousands of refugees are arriving.”

Merksi said the list of requested necessities was provided by officials in Lublin.

The drive is aiming to collect:

• Space blankets, thermal blankets, sleeping bags, sleeping pads (foil covered), mats.

• Raincoats, men’s, women’s and children’s underwear, thermoactivated underwear.

• Body soap, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrushes.

• Adult diapers, children’s diapers, sanitary pads.

• Reusable (food-grade silicon or plastic) deep dishes, spoons, forks, knives, cups.

• Paper towels, microfiber towels.

• Reusable masks, package of disposable masks.

• Food supplies: energy bars, dried fruits, nuts, canned food, noodles.

• Batteries, candles, personal first aid kits, antiseptic.



Items will be collected between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Merski’s office (3901 Liberty St.).

Donations also can be delivered to local Polish Catholic churches – St. Stanislaus, Holy Trinity, Our Mother of Sorrows, and St. Hedwig – during weekend masses. Donations also can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

“So many in Erie have opened their hearts and asked how they can help the refugees,” Merski said in the news release. “We can’t give them back their homes or their former lives, but we can let them know we are here to help.”