(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Many organizations may be eligible to receive grants, but many might not know those grants are available. State Rep. Bob Merski is hosting a workshop to help those organizations find state grants.

The event will be 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31, at Jefferson Educational Society, 3207 State St. in Erie.

“State grant funding can be a lifeline for small businesses and nonprofits, but it’s critical to know how to tap into that funding,” Merski said. “Our workshop will help participants learn about the different funding sources and how to maximize their return.”

A Pennsylvania Department of Community Economic Development video presentation will be shown during the workshop. Participants then will have a chance to ask questions. Free, updated copies of the state grant directory will be available.

Attendance is limited, and Merski’s office has asked interested organizations to RSVP by calling (814) 455-6319. For those who cannot attend, the updated grant guide can be picked up 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Merski’s office at 3901 Liberty St. in Erie.