Metal detecting a growing hobby

It’s a hobby more and more people are discovering. Metal detectors are used to find items buried underground. Some of those items, like coins, could have been buried for generations.

David Belmondo went on a ‘hunt’ and came away with a few items buried long ago.

Brian Aleksandrowicz owns A to Z Treasures and he has some treasures inside his store. Old coins and metals, old bullets are all finds he found underground, using a metal detector.

Brian said metal detecting is becoming more and more popular. If you’re just starting out, there are basic models right around $150. Pay a little more, and get a model that does more. The signal will go deeper into the ground and separate targets.

“I can be in certain areas where you can have multiple targets laying within inches of each other, or one on top of the other. This machine has the ability to separate those targets,” said Brian Aleksandrowicz, A to Z Treasures.

On this dig we came up with a not so old quarter, a shell casing, and an old tin label from a gingersnap cooking can. Brian said if you do go searching with a metal detector, make sure you have permission from the landowner and happy hunting.