The next time you attend an event at the Warner Theatre you’ll be walking through metal detectors.

Since the Warner Theatre reopened, Erie Events has implemented metal detectors to keep everyone attending shows safe.

Several years before the Warner Theatre renovations, Erie Events installed metal detectors at the entrances to the Erie Insurance Arena.

Representatives from Erie Events said the public has become more familiar with metal detectors, and they are an important addition for the theater.

“It’s necessary to keep our patrons, our performers, and our staff safe. It’s a process. We have a lot of extra staff that has to work to check bags and make sure folks can go through without an issue. We’ve been doing it for a while so our staff is pretty well trained at it, and we’ve trained the community as well the last few years because everyone is used to going to Otters games and now Philharmonic events with metal detectors,” said Ed Snyder, Assistant Director of Theatrical Facilities for Erie Events.

Erie Events representatives encourage patrons to get to the theater earlier to have more time to get through the metal detectors.