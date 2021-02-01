Meteorologist gives input on the Groundhog Day prediction

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 133rd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around. At sunrise on Sunday, Feb 2, 2020 members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle are scheduled to reveal the furry forecaster’s prediction. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Groundhog Day originated from a Pennsylvania Dutch Superstition.

Locally, many people observe the holiday awaiting Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction.

This year we consulted Meteorologist Tom Divecchio about what he thinks will happen tomorrow on Groundhog Day.

Divecchio said that the groundhog often sees his shadow whether it is overcast or not.

According to Divecchio, while there is no hard science behind whether Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow, he predicts the groundhog will see his shadow and the next six weeks could be pretty chilly.

“We are looking at some very cold hits for the month, so Phil may be onto something this year. Real arctic cold where we may actually see some places actually get below zero at times,” said Tom Divecchio, Meteorologist.

Divecchio said that along with those cold temperatures this month, we could see some lake effect snow.