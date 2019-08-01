Meter Readers with National Fuel undergoing dog training

Postal carriers aren’t the only ones who have to be careful when approaching a home.

Meter Readers with National Fuel are undergoing training on how to handle an aggressive dog at home.

The training includes a classroom and hands on training with real dogs, training that supporters said protects more than the employees.

“It’s not just to make sure we’re safe, it’s to make sure your dogs are safe, our customers are safe. You want to keep the employees safe obviously. Like I said, it’s a core value of national fuel to keep all of our employees safe,” said Bryan Bach, National Fuel.

The training uses both verbal commands and physical responses to tell the dog there is no threat.