A nearly 50-year-old downtown apartment building is undergoing renovations. City leaders are saying that these upgrades are necessary.

The Methodist Towers apartment building is undergoing a $20 million make-over.

An affordable housing company known as Community Preservation Partners has purchased the building and will upgrade all 138 apartments.

The company shared some examples of what the renovations could look like.

“We’re doing some of our first units right now. So we’re excited that very shortly residents are going to get a sneak peak and our goal is to be done by the end of the year,” said

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority is working with the city on a $450,000 loan to support the Methodist Towers renovations.

“You can’t ignore the need for safe and secure housing, and so if we have a large segment of the population that is struggling to be able to afford rent, you can’t turn a blind eye to that,” said Chris Groner,

Groner said that it has been more difficult to find affordable housing since the pandemic began.

“The need is there. The need is grater than it’s ever been. So we have to find a way to support these large-scale investments that are being made and find a way to have enough supply so that folks can have a comfortable home,” said Groner.

One city council member said that this kind of investment is important for the downtown community.

“We have a housing crisis. Even though we deny it, whether it’s homeless or affordability for housing, and so it’s helpful. They’re right down in our downtown footprint,” said Michael Keys, Erie City Council.