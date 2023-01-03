A local medical center has a new CEO that is looking to continue strengthening the mission of their services for patients.

The Multi-Cultural Health Evaluation Delivery System (MHEDS) has named Jessica Hughes as its new CEO.

She comes from an FQHC in Philadelphia and is now in Erie to be a part of and contribute to the growth of MHEDS. This growth involves mental and physical health screenings for all incoming refugees in northwest Pennsylvania.

She says Erie has three refugee resettlement agencies, and in 2022 the medical center received 1,010 new refugees.

“A lot of people come in with your average health issues, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure. And we want to make sure that they’re set to live a normal, healthy, productive life here in Erie or wherever in the United States they decide to settle. I think, just like anyone else, that is a basic human right,” said Jessica Hughes, CEO, Multi-Cultural Health Evaluation Delivery System.

Hughes says it is her goal to make MHEDS a leader in Erie’s healthcare space.