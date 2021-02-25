MIAC to host virtual event with Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin

Actor, director, voice artist, and producer Sean Astin will join the director of the Mercyhurst Institute for Arts & Culture for a virtual event this March.

Astin is best known for his roles as Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Mikey Walsh in The Goonies, the title character of Rudy, and Bob Newby in Stranger Things.

On Thursday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. Astin will join Brett D. Johnson, director of the Mercyhurst Institute for Arts & Culture (MIAC), for a free one-hour virtual conversation about his legendary career and mental health advocacy.

Along with the many awards bestowed upon the Lord of the Rings trilogy – 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture – Astin received nominations for his own performance. He took home the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor and awards from the Las Vegas Film Critics Society, the Seattle Film Critics, the Utah Film Critics Association, and the Phoenix Film Critics Society.

Astin is also the author of the New York Times bestseller There and Back Again, a memoir co-written with Joe Layden, of his film career with emphasis on his experiences with the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

He has served on the boards of several non-profit organizations, including the Creative Coalition, National Center for Family Literacy, Los Angeles Valley College’s Patrons Association and Arts Council, and Run3rd Alliance. He is a vocal advocate for climate activism, literacy, mental health awareness, and civic engagement.

The program will be broadcast via Zoom. Registration is required, and attendance will be limited to 500 registrants. For more information, and to register, visit miac.mercyhurst.edu.