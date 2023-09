Long-time Erie Times-News publisher, Michael Mead, has died. He was 85 years old.

According to the Erie Times, he was at his home in Clearwater, Florida when he passed on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Mead was the grandson of the paper’s founder, John J. Mead.

Michael Mead was co-publisher of the paper from 1974-1996, and then publisher from 1996 to 2003.