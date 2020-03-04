Michigan State spoils Penn State’s senior day

Despite Penn State’s hot-shooting first half, Michigan State pulled off the comeback to spoil senior day.

No. 20 Penn State fell 79-71 to No. 16 Michigan State Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions made 10 three pointers in the first half. In the second half, Michigan State pulled off a 24-3 run to take the lead back from Penn State. Michigan State was down by 19 at one point.

Penn State’s Lamar Stevens only had two points in the first half. Stevens finished with 15 points and helped the Nittany Lions close the game to 68-66 with five minutes left.

Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman Sr. led all scorers with 23 points. Aaron Henry (12), Rocket Watts (18) and Cassius Winston (14) all scored in double figures.