Mid-morning storm rips through Warren County leaving residents without power

A mid-morning storm ripped through Warren County. The storm took out power lines and trees.

This storm left some people without power. We spoke with residents about the aftermath of this storm.

Many people are saying that it seems like the storm came out of nowhere. Many residents we spoke with said that they have their generators ready however.

This morning’s storm was something Martha Whiteley never expected to see while living at her Warren County House since 1999.

“We came out to the pourch and saw all of the wind blowing. All of a sudden trees are blowing and everything. Looked out the window and here we saw the tree coming down and the pole coming down across the driveway here,” said Martha Whiteley, Witness to the Storm.

Whiteley added that she saw sparks flying outside of the Wrightsville Fire Department while also adding that she couldn’t believe the sight in front of her house.

“I haven’t seen much like this since we had our big storm in 1985 in Corry. I worked for Red Cross then and we got to go out and see all the damage done then,” said Whiteley.

The destruction from the storm stretched across the county and left an estimated 300 people with out power.

On this yard which is just off of Route 6 between Corry and Youngsville. We have three trees that are down with one of those trees just nearly missing a cabin along with the utility pole.

Another tree fell down and brought a power line and utility pole with it.

Down on Paige Hollow, a tree fell onto a house.

Kris Hodak was not home at the time but rather on the phone with his wife and teenage kids who were at the house.

According to Hodak his wife said that the tree was on the house and that is all that she said.

Hodak also said that this is when he started to make his way back home and also added that his only concern was his family’s safety.

“Right now there is nothing inside that we can tell is wrong. The tree company is on the way. They are going to come and cut it off. Hopefully we’ll see what is under the tree as far as roof damage,” said Kris Hodak, House Owner.

The Hodaks lived at that location for 12 years. Hodak added that he never thought that the tree would fall onto the house.

Hodak said that he knew the tree needed to come down but didn’t want to part ways just yet.