(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Middle and high school students in the General McLane School District will see early dismissal today, Feb. 3, due to weather.

Students at James W. Parker Middle School and General McLane High School will be released at 2:15 p.m.

A spokesman for General McLane School District said the early release is so buses can return on time for the regular release time for elementary schools.

