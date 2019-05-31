Middle school students present entrepreneurial ideas

7th graders from Erie Public Schools presented projects that used an entrepreneurial mindset to address real-life challenges.

This coming as part of the second annual Ice House Culminating Event. For 10 weeks now students from Strong Vincent and East Middle schools have been working on a curriculum to develop entrepreneurial skills and projects. Students also had the chance to present them in front of fellow students, and city and county officials.

Strong Vincent Middle School teacher Dave Cross says the project could help to peek a student interest in becoming an entrepreneur some day.

“So far I am so impressed with the presentations,”said Cross. “It’s amazing what the students can do when you give them a challenge. These students have spent a lot of time coming up with their projects, working through their problem-solving process.”