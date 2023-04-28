(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The United States Army Corps of Engineers’ Pittsburgh office announced Thursday that Middleton Road at the Union City Dam will be closing temporarily during the day next month.

The road acts as the entrance to the dam located at 1438 Middleton Road and will be closed throughout the month of May — Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — with the roadway reopening at the end of the work day.

According to the release, crews will be working on replacing culverts, milling and repaving the roadway.

The dam acts as an uncontrolled detention structure that stores and releases water during peak flow periods into the Union City Reservoir which is the only dry-bed reservoir in the Pittsburgh District watershed.