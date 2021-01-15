Midnight deadline approaching for Pennsylvanians to enroll in Pennie health insurance

Uninsured Pennsylvanians have until midnight Friday to enroll in Pennie.com, which is Pennsylvania’s answer to the federal health insurance marketplace.

Pennsylvania’s Insurance Commissioner joined with the Executive Director of Pennie to make sure that uninsured Pennsylvanians are aware of what they were calling a less expensive option to other health plans.

By offering an alternative to federal “Obamacare,” the state plan can save dollars that can bused to reduce customers premiums.

“A benefit here of this program is that we saved money that we were otherwise sending to the federal government for use in the federal marketplace, we invested in that affordability. As a result, premiums are going down in 2021 across the commonwealth.” said Zack Sherman.

You have to register by midnight Friday to be eligible for coverage this year.

