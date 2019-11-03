Midnight in Paris epilepsy gala takes place at Ambassador Center

The sixth annual Midnight in Paris epilepsy gala was held at the Ambassador Conference Center Saturday evening.

This is the organization’s biggest fundraiser. It was a big turnout with more than 200 people in attendance for the event. Organizers there telling us that every year “Midnight in Paris” keeps going.

“We have a very wonderful committee of about 15 people, but that does not include our board, which is another 10 people. It takes countless hours and a number of generous and loyal people helping.” said Stacey Randall, Epilepsy Project board member

Money raised tonight goes towards the organization’s yearly projects and helps in raising awareness