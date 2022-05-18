Mighty Fine Donuts announced on their Facebook page on Wednesday that they will unfortunately be extending their closure for at least another three weeks.

“While we wish we had better news, we will unfortunately continue to be closed for at least the next three weeks. Thank you for hanging out with us and we hope to see you all soon.”

This news continues to leave Erie residents sad and anxious for the return of their beloved homemade product.

According to their Facebook page, the store does plan on reopening and hopes to have an update in the upcoming weeks.