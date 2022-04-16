The line at Might Fine Donuts was steady on April 15 as people lined up to get their donut fix.

Mighty Fine closed at 5 p.m. on Friday and won’t be open for another month.

We talked to folks who were in line. These people said that there is a reason that the store is so popular.

One woman in line was visiting from Pittsburgh. She said that every time she makes a trip to Erie she makes sure she takes home some Mighty Fine Donuts.

“First of all we hope all goes well with the medical procedure, they have a full recovery, and they will definitely be missed for the four weeks that they’re closed,” said Mary Vlahos, Pittsburgh Resident.

Another person said that she is sad to hear Mighty Fine will be closing down for a while.

This woman said that they have the perfect donuts and she has been coming here for years.

“Everybody eats them. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t. They are the perfect donuts to eat,” said Patrice Wall, Erie Resident.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

At the time of writing it is still unknown as to when Mighty Fine will open back up.