A local doughnut shop is getting a facelift.

After installing new windows last August, workers continue to improve the outside of Mighty Fine Donuts.

Contractors are remodeling the exterior of the building on Parade Street this week.

Mighty Fine reopened last week (Sept. 14) after the doughnut shop’s second temporary closure this year. The historic donut shop has closed twice this year as the owner has dealt with ongoing medical issues.

Mighty Fine is open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.