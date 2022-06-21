(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Doughnut lovers delight — Mighty Fine Donuts is planning to reopen.

In a Facebook post on June 21, Mighty Fine Donuts wrote that it will open at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

“Donut worry Erie, we are just as excited to see you tomorrow. Opening at 5 a.m.,” the company wrote.

Mighty Fine Donuts

Mighty Fine Donuts is planning to return to its regular hours of 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. The Erie staple is located at 2612 Parade St.

The company noted that it will not answer its phones until 5 a.m., and it will not take any orders before it opens again.

The business had been closed since April 15 while the owner underwent medical treatment. Initially, it had planned a month-long closure, however the closure was extended for three additional weeks in May.