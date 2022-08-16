An Erie staple is closing its doors again, but only for a short amount of time.

Mighty Fine Donuts posted on its Facebook page it will temporarily close beginning Monday, Aug. 29 due to the owner having a medical procedure.

This is the second temporary closure this year as the owner underwent a medical procedure back in April resulting in the donut shop being closed for just over 2 months.

The Facebook post also stated, “Thank you everyone for your patience, understanding and support this year. We couldn’t do this without each and everyone of you.”

The owners hope to reopen Wednesday, Sept. 14.