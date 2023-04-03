North East residents are expected to pack two meetings Monday night to discuss the possibility of migrant children being housed at Granite Ridge.

Last week, the owner of Granite Ridge released a statement to the community saying they were considering housing unaccompanied migrant children at the former Mercyhurst North East campus.

Some people who live in North East said they are furious because they say Granite Ridge told them the property would be used as an up-scale sports complex.

North East Borough Council met at 6 p.m. and township supervisors meet at 7 p.m. The topic of Granite Ridge is on both agendas.

