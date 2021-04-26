Migrant girls no longer at Erie emergency intake site

All 146 migrant girls have left the Pennsylvania International Academy in Summit Township.

According the the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the girls left the emergency intake site this weekend.

Yesterday, the remaining 54 girls were transported to another facility. From there, several will reunite with their families.

The majority of the children had their cases significantly advanced, leaving them a few steps away from reunification.

One girl has been reunited with her family and an additional 11 cases are complete and ready for unification.

The PIA will undergo upgrades before more migrant children are housed there.