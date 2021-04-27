Migrant girls no longer at Erie intake site as HHS works to reunite them with family

According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Pennsylvania International Academy in Summit Township is no longer housing any of the 146 migrant girls brought here from the southern border.

A spokesperson from HHS told Jet 24 Action News the girls left the emergency intake site this weekend.

Sunday, the remaining 54 girls were transported to another facility. From there, several will reunite with their families.

The majority of the children had their cases significantly advanced while in Erie, leaving them a few steps away from reunification.

One girl has been reunited with her family and an additional 11 cases are complete and ready for unification.

The Pennsylvania International Academy will undergo upgrades before more migrant children are housed there.