Mike Kelly responds to PPP loans

Area Representative Mike Kelly says there is nothing wrong with his family’s businesses using payroll protection loans since it’s the workers that benefit and not the Kelly family.

The story came to light over a series of reports outlining up to $1 million in payroll loans for three Kelly family car dealerships.

The COVID program allows for the loans to be forgiven if the monies are spent properly to supplement payroll and came from hardships from the COVID shutdown.

Kelly says he left the businesses in 2011 when he won his first term in Congress.

“I had nothing to do with it. I didn’t have anything to do with it as a member of Congress. Our office didn’t have anything to do with anything that had to do with the request for the loan it was all handled internally by the business itself so when people ask me about it, were we Kelly Automotive, were they a participant? Yes, they were. Was I? No, I wasn’t not in any way shape or form,” said Rep. Mike Kelly, US House 16th District.