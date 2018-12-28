Mild temperatures could spell disaster for some local farmers Video

Temperatures climbed into the mid-50's today, very mild for this time of year. Unfortunately, for some area farmers, this mild weather could do damage to their crops once the more seasonal temperatures move in.

December 28th and it feels like, at least for today, we slipped into spring. Yes, the cold temperatures are heading our way, but in the meantime, some crops are beginning to push out buds.

Tim Burch knows fruit trees. He has acres and acres of them and the concern is constant. Will Mother Nature cooperate and allow for a great crop next season?

Same goes for Nick Mobilia, only his concerns are with his acres of grapes. He says the crops can tolerate some mild temperatures, just keep the sun behind the clouds.

"...What hurts you is the sunlight, because the branch will absorb the heat from the sun and that will trigger growth faster than anything else, faster than warm temperatures."

Burch says, as of now, he's not concerned, but added that could change soon if the weather pattern doesn't change.

"If this weather pattern were to continue another five to seven days, there might be reason to be concerned about what the fruit growing region has in front of them... We have still above normal temperatures forecast for the beginning of January, but it's going to chill down this weekend, warm up a little New Years Eve and dive back down New Year's Day and following."

Hopefully, these farmers and others will be able to enjoy the full fruits of their labor when it's actually spring.