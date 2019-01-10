Mild weather and strong winds spell erosion for Presque Isle beaches Video

A warmer winter could mean more erosion on the shores of Lake Erie. While many of us have enjoyed a December filled with days in the 30°'s and 40°'s, the sand at Presque Isle; not so much.

Two weeks into January, and waves are still crashing on the shore at Presque Isle State Park; eye-catching for some; a red flag for others.

Matt Greene, Presque Isle Park Operations Manager, says, 'If we don't have any lake ice, any of the dunes out there, that means the sand's still moving around all winter long."

Greene says the beaches are likely more eroded this year than in the last few. That's due, in part, to mild temperatures, but also the winter wind storms hitting the area over the last month and into the fall.

Coastal Geologist Westin Cross told us over Facetime that a frozen lake would typically serve as a security blanket for the beaches.

"By not having that in place, every single wind event, every single surge, every time we get any kind of storm brought in from the west, it's moving that sand around, eroding those beaches and, unfortunately, causing us some headaches."

Experts say they'll be able to see the impact more clearly come spring time. That's when they'll gather again to evaluate the situation.

Cross says, "The design for this project is meant to be adaptable to the conditions we see on the ground. About every determination we make, as far as sand placement locations, comes out of that spring walk in coordination with the park and contractor."

Cross is referencing the long-standing partnership focused on sand replenishment with the state, the park, and the Corps of Engineers, but Presque Isle officials remind us there's still a lot of winter ahead.

Greene says, "We just kind of have to keep monitoring where the beaches are and if any of the infrastructure has potential impact to it and react from there."

The park operations manager tells us winds out of the west tend to cause the most erosion. Southernly winds do far less damage to the shoreline.