ERIE, PA – Winter continues to be elsewhere through New Year’s Day. It will be a relatively mild start to 2023 when you consider the average high is in the upper 30s and our average low is in the mid 20s! While the first few days of the New Year will be unusually warm, the weather pattern will become seasonably chilly by Thursday and Friday.

New Year’s Day will feature quite a few clouds with nothing more than a spotty rain shower. However, mainly dry weather can be expected. The temperature will turn slightly cooler, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

New Year’s Day Outlook

A return to more mild air is expected heading into early next week. Low pressure evolves and moves through the Great Lakes pumping even warmer into the region, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday. We could challenge the record high on Tuesday, which is 62 degrees! This next warmup comes with more wet weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

5 Day Temperatures

Finally, it will be back to reality by Thursday and Friday, as the temperature falls into the 30s. A few wet snow showers will be possible, but nothing organized. Little, if any snow accumulation is expected at this time.

Thanks for watching this year! We look forward to continuing to be Your Weather Authority and bringing you the most accurate and dependable forecast in 2023! Have a safe and happy New Year!

Stay tuned to JET24 / FOX66 Your Weather Authority for any updates on the forecast.