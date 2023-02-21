The mild winter season is breaking records for ice coverage on Lake Erie, and its impact is being felt across a number of seasonal businesses.

Feb. 15 marked the last time since 1950 that there was no ice on the lake and the water temperature was at 35 degrees.

According to the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, the average annual maximum ice cover on Lake Erie is around 75%.

The superintendent of the Lawrence Park Golf Club said usually, half a dozen of members play a game of golf in February if the open ground is available, but the warmer weather has increased the number of people coming to their courses.

“We’ve definitely had more than usual with all this warm weather,” said Nicholas Kunik, superintendent of Lawrence Park Golf Club.

Despite the warm weather providing an opportunity for a game of golf, Kunick said it prevents proper maintenance to their golf course.

“Normally, we get a few months where no one’s around. We can do some work out on the courses as we need to,” Kunik added.

He continued saying, “Best case scenario for me is always going to be some snow cover. It’s better for plant health and it’s better for everything. With these large temperature swings we’ve been having, for example, back during Christmas when it was in the 50s and then in the single digits within 12 hours, that’s always going to have a negative response on your shortcut turf fairways and greens and so forth.”

Over at a local ski attraction, the general manager said winter has not shaped up how they hoped it would.

“We’ve had to make more man-made snow this year than we’ve ever made,” said Andrew Halmi, general manager, Mount Pleasant of Edinboro.

Halmi said the mild winter weather also poses a challenge for maintenance upkeep on the slopes.

“It’s a lot more labor intensive to make snow. It’s a big crew, a lot of equipment and whatnot, so it’s definitely more labor-intensive to make it. We can’t beat when it falls out of the sky naturally,” said Halmi.

The general manager said even though winter is not cooperating the way they hoped, numbers for their season passes and after-school programs are high.