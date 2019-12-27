Mild winter weather allowing PennDOT to work on other tasks

PennDOT workers are taking on different tasks due to the mild weather this winter.

The salt trucks are staying in, but workers are still on the roads fixing other pressing issues.

According to PennDOT, instead of salting, workers are using this time to work on pot holes and other road issues.

They say it is still early in the season to tell how this year compares to others.

“I think everyone who has lived in the Erie and Crawford County area is quite familiar with how this could look very mild in the beginning and then a couple of months later it’s like you forgot it was even that way at Christmas time. It’s hard for us to predict, we always hope we can come out of the winter with extra funds, but we are prepared and that’s how we budget,” said Jill Harry, District Press Officer, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

If there is any money left over from the winter budget, that will go into construction work for the summer and the salt will be stored for next year.