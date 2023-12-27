As the National Weather Service and our very own meteorologists predicted, it has been a mild winter, and it could have an impact on a favorite pastime.

We’re talking about ice fishing — sleds, shanties, snow suits and enduring the bitter cold wind without any tree cover — all in pursuit of a little tug on the fishing line.

But this year’s mild temperatures did not bode well for fishermen who pine for that time on the ice.

Still, Anthony Campanella, the owner of Poor Richards Bait and Tackle in Fairview, said the season doesn’t typically begin until the end of January.

And while ice fishing has had an allure for certain anglers, other popular types of fishing remained available in this milder weather.

“(Is ice fishing a big draw for our region?) It can be when we have colder temperatures, which isn’t the case yet this year, but steelhead perch and walleye bring in a lot more,” said Campanella.

While anglers wait for ice, Campanella recommended stocking up on the gear they may need for the season so they can get it before it’s sold out.