Four students were recognized on May 27 for their military signings.

The branches of the military that the students were going into were the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.

One student said that their decision to join had to do with their family history as well as pride.

“My brother was in the Air Force, and my dad was in the Army. I knew military was definitely an option here. My favorite option was definitely the military,” said Hayden Lemke, Air Force recruit.

The young men celebrated at the signing ceremony will be leaving Erie for basic training this summer between June and August 2022.