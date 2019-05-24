Military signing day at Harborcreek High School Video

A day full of pride at Harborcreek High school on Friday as students sign commitment letters to join different branches of the military.

Eight seniors are officially enlisting in the United States army, navy and national guard. On Friday, their parents, teachers and friends joined them to celebrate their decisions. One student received an ROTC scholarship of more than $100,000 to Penn State University. He is planning on attending college after serving in the military.



During the signing ceremony, the counseling secretary at Harborcreek who was a marine gave a speech about what she learned while serving in the military.

