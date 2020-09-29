Military veterans express opinions on the changes being made to basic training

Some changes have been made to basic training for new military trainees, but some veterans aren’t convinced that this is a good move.

Here is more on the modifications that are being made to basic training for new military trainees.

One Vietnam veteran said that he went to basic training at Fort Dix. This veteran said that one component of basic training is referred to as Shark Attack, or In Your Face, which is valuable to new military trainees.

“In Your Face is part of essential training for new recruits, basic training, and stuff and it has been that way forever and that’s the way it should be,” said Bruce Shoop, Vice Commander for American Legion Post 571.

Shoop added that when young people begin their basic training, they need that kind of discipline.

“A lot of you kids that are going there don’t have discipline and that’s what you are there for is to follow rules and go through your training and yeah it’s all part of that,” said Shoop.

One veteran said that basic training back then not only made him more disciplined, it also made him a more effective soldier.

“At Fort Dix, I went to the basic training program which is eight weeks and three days of very hard training. It took a young man, a young boy I would say, still wet behind the ears and turned me into a man,” said Dennis Kramer,

Kramer added that though basic training and the time he served in the military was challenging at times, he said that he learned so much and that those years were the best of his life.

“I still appreciate the challenge and the things I did for our country,” said Kramer.