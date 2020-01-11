Millcreek Branch Library holds adult coloring classes

If you’re looking for a way to reduce stress, the Millcreek Branch Library has you covered.

Every Saturday, the branch holds its adult coloring class that aims to bring people together to reduce stress, especially during the winter months. Close to ten people usually take part in the activity every Saturday morning.

The coloring items are provided by the library, but many visitors bring their own favorite coloring books and coloring pencils.

“It’s a stress relief, just the enjoyment of creating something and also I think they’ve gotten to know each other. A group of them socializing, a chance to get out and maybe come to the library and find something else that can interest them.” said John Euliano, manager of Millcreek Branch Library.

The class has been going on for more than five years.