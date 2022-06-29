The Millcreek Branch Library is in the early stages of looking for a new location.

This is Erie County’s second busiest branch next to the Blasco Library. However, it is their smallest branch location at just under 6,500 square feet.

Officials said that they have outgrown that space and are looking for a larger location.

“We were inside the mall. Then we moved to the outside section a few years ago and that was a great move. At the time it gave us more space and more parking, but again we have outgrown that space again,” said Karen Pierce, Director of Erie County Public Library.

Pierce said that there is no time frame yet for the move.