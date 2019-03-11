Millcreek Brewing Company to become west side location of Erie Brewing Company

According to a release from Millcreek Brewing Company, the brewer will combine forces with Erie Brewing Company.

A representative of Millcreek Brewing Company tells us the last day of operations will be on March 31, 2019, to allow for renovations and improvements.

“We are very excited for Erie Brewing Company to take this establishment to the next level. We want to thank our customers, staff, friends and families for their support and patronage over the last 3 1/2 years!” says MBC owners Craig Sheehan and Frank Kneidinger. “We invite everyone to stop by and raise a pint with us and to be sure and visit Erie Brewing Company when they open this summer.”

