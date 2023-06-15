A local church that is a part of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) is reacting to two churches that are also a part of SBC being expelled after going against their biblical guidelines, also known as disfellowship.

A Millcreek Community Church member said it is clearly established in the Bible the roles of men and women and the place they hold in the Church.

The lead pastor of Millcreek Community Church said disfellowship is taken very seriously in Southern Baptist Convention churches.

“It’s always sad when churches are disfellowshipped that breaks our heart, but I think for us, we have such a high view of scripture. That is what governs what we do and what we build with our church upon,” said Brandon Hancock, lead pastor of Millcreek Community Church.

According to NPR, the Southern Baptist Convention voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to uphold earlier decisions to expel two churches because they have women as pastors in California and Louisville, Kentucky.

Hancock said this goes against their biblical guidelines that identify SBC churches.

“We think scripture should be held in the highest regard in our setting and it speaks very clearly to the office of elder, pastor, overseer as being for men only,” Hancock explained.

Although the teachings of the Bible are specific, one member of this church said the women here understand their role.

“We do all have roles and as the ladies get on board with that and participate no role is greater than another each person is individually loved by god and designed for a specific,” said Sam Meyer, an elder at the Millcreek Community Church.

The pastor also agrees that women in their church are deemed as significant in their own way that aligns with their doctrine.

“We believe women are extremely valuable and should be honored in the Church and their voices should be lifted and empowered but we also believe that scripture tells us that not in that role,” Hancock went on to say.

Meyer referred to the operations of Millcreek Community Church as beautiful as each person is working according to the role based on their biblical guidelines.