Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township is combining Waste Management and Erie Water Works bills starting in April 2023.

Millcreek Township announced Wednesday that charges for trash and recycling services will be listed as a line item on your quarterly Erie Water Works bill starting in April.

Notices will be mailed to residents, and FAQs will be posted online.

Millcreek residents saw new rates for waste removal last year as the five-year curbside collection contract expired on March 31, 2022.

The quarterly fee for waste removal was increased to $87 for 2022 and $93.09 for 2023. By 2024, residents will pay a quarterly fee of $99.61. In 2025, they will pay $106.58, and $114.04 by 2026.

To report a missed trash, recycling or leaf collection, you can contact Waste Management at 814-833-1111 ext. 133. Residents can also file an online request with the township at millcreektownship.com by selecting “report a concern.”

For future questions on trash and recycling billing, residents are asked to contact Erie Water Works at (814) 870-8000 ext. 71. Anyone with questions on the change can contact Millcreek Township at 814-833-1111.