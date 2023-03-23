If you’ve ever had to go to the emergency room, you know you could have a lengthy wait. But a major addition to a local hospital could ease the wait time.

A new construction project is underway on the west side of the Millcreek Community Hospital, it’s a two-story addition that has been in the works for about two years.

The vice president of surgical services said this expansion has a major focus in technology.

“Creating an environment that’s not just patient centered but also helps with efficiency for our nursing staff and physicians we decided is the best way to go,” said Dr. Anthony Ferretti, vice president of surgical services.

The hospital will get an additional 34,000 square feet that will create a new emergency department and intensive care unit.

“It will care for medical patients as well as behavioral health patients who come into the hospital. The second floor will consist of 14 med surg beds and 6 ICU beds,” Dr. Ferretti went on to say.

The two-story addition is set to provide a new emergency entrance and exit directly off Peach Street with a dedicated ambulance only drop off area.

The president and CEO has been a part of the hospital since 1983 and said they are fortunate to be able to continue to expand and keep up with today’s needs.

“You can’t remain stagnant in healthcare,” said Mary Eckert, president and CEO of Millcreek Community Hospital. “Obviously we’re not the only hospital in town so we’re competing against two large facilities, so we want to make certain that we’ve kept up with everything as it relates to healthcare today. The excitement and the impacts that this brings is just energizing to the community.”

Construction is set to be completed sometime in late 2024.