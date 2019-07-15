Millcreek Community Hospital to pay 2.4 million dollars to settle claims for medically unnecessary inpatient rehabilitation services

Millcreek Community Hospital has agreed to pay around 2.4 million dollars to resolve claims that the hospital violated the False Claims Act by billing Medicare and Medicaid for medically unnecessary inpatient rehabilitation services, according to United States Attorney Scott Brady.

Millcreek Community Hospital has an inpatient unit located within the hospital. This unit is intended to provide services to patients needing rehabilitative services that require hospital-level care.

The United States contends that between July 1, 2013 and December 31, 2017, Millcreek admitted patients to its inpatient rehabilitation unit who did not qualify for such services, and failed to adequately document in the patients’ medical records that the inpatient rehabilitation services were medically necessary and reasonable.

As part of the settlement, Millcreek Hospital also agreed to enter into a Corporate Integrity Agreement with the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Counsel to the Inspector General, which will require, among other things, regular monitoring of the hospital’s billings for a period of five years.

“Health care fraud threatens the safety and integrity of our entire health care system. When doctors and medical professionals order unnecessary testing or services, they in effect steal from the most vulnerable members of our community by raising the cost of care for everyone,” said U.S. Attorney Brady.

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only; there has been no determination of liability.