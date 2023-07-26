The Millcreek Township School District has confirmed the $250,000 settlement to one of the top administrators in Dr. Ian Robert’s administration.

The Millcreek School Board voted on the approval of the settlement agreement at its public meeting on June 26 — just four days before Roberts’ last day as the superintendent — that ended with a $250,000 settlement being awarded to Melody Ellington.

The settlement will be split into three payments. Ellington previously worked as the district’s director of human resources from July 2021 to September 2022.

Ellington had alleged unlawful treatment and constructive discharge but has agreed to forego any litigation as part of the settlement.

According to the settlement, Ellington has agreed that she will not seek reemployment with the district at any time.