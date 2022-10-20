A local Country Fair celebrated a makeover to its store this evening.

The Millcreek location on West 12th Street held a sampling event for customers to try some local offerings from wineries and breweries.

Folks had a chance to win a yeti cooler, catch some live music, and grab some free snacks as well.

The sales manager said they had one mission in mind.

“We just want to have fun. We want people to come here, get some samples, try some food, win some prizes, and get some samples of some products,” said Jamie Pukylo, sales manager.

The sales manager also told us Country Fair boasts one of the biggest offerings of local wineries in the region.