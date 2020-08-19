Millcreek custodians vote to accept tentative agreement on new contract

The Millcreek custodians represented by the Millcreek Education Support Professionals Association (MESPA) have announced that they have voted in favor of accepting the tentative agreement negotiated between the Association and the MTSD School Board.

If the School Board also votes to accept, the term of the successor agreement would begin July 1, 2016 (when the previous contract expired) and expire July 1, 2022.

“It’s been an incredible amount of work to get here, but we’re glad to finally have a resolution because our work is more important now than ever,” said Lou Serafini, MESPA President. “This will help us focus on making our schools as safe as we possibly can to prevent our students and staff from contracting COVID-19 and taking it home to their families.”

The agreement contains increases to the current hourly rate retroactive to July 1, 2019 of 1.5 percent for the 2019-20 school year and 2 percent increases for each the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school year.

“The fact that these women and men stayed focused on their goal and never gave up despite some incredibly disheartening decisions by the District shows how seriously they take the work that they do. Our custodians truly care about the kids. They know that a clean, safe, and healthy school is the foundation on which a great educational experience is built, and they’re committed to that,” said PSEA Representative Marcus Schlegel.

While the successor agreement would not prevent the School Board from trying to outsource in the future, it does contain very clear language that would allow the Association to compete against private companies to maintain the work “in-house.”

“During the outsourcing fight, the Board would talk about what they would ‘save’ by getting rid of our jobs to a vendor, but they could never put a price on what our schools would lose by bringing in an outside company,” said Serafini. “We are a part of this community. We know the families, the students, the staff. We feel accountable to them. We want to do our best for them. Would someone hired from outside, making substandard wages and little benefits have the same kind of loyalty? We don’t believe so.”