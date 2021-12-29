Millcreek Education Foundation receiving more than $139k

The Pennsylvania Capitol is shown in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are preparing to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as they help perpetuate baseless claims that Democrats cheated former President Donald Trump out of victory. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

On Wednesday, State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie, announced he successfully secured a $139,533 grant for the Millcreek Education Foundation.

These competitive grant dollars go to regions only when elected officials advocate for them. In this instance, Bizzarro was successful in his bid for the money to come to Erie.

“I will always fight for every dollar that could possibly come from Harrisburg to our region,” Bizzarro said. “Grant money like this is important because it helps communities like Millcreek thrive.”

The money will be used for the purchase and installation of playground equipment associated with the Community Access Recreational and Environmental Space Project in Millcreek Township.