It’s already that time, students of all ages are preparing to go back to school. But not before students, family and staff have a chance to soak up that last bit of summer.

Sunday, Millcreek hosted its second Cruisin’ Back to School event.

Millcreek’s superintendent told us staff members are ready to welcome students but the kids, they’re cherishing summer while they still can.

It’s back-to-school season and Millcreek is looking to welcome back students with a fun-filled day for the whole family.

Cruisin’ Back to School features a car cruise, several local vendors as well as school booster groups, and even a chance to soak local leaders within the township.

But organizers said it’s more than a simple vendor show. Money goes towards the Millcreek PTSA which helps to fund several programs for students and teachers. They even offer scholarships and grants .

“Everything in Millcreek kind of revolves around the high school. This is our future. So if we as a community support our future, then we’re really supporting ourselves,” said Jenn Sennett, McDowell PTSA president.

The superintendent of Millcreek School District said getting the staff and buildings ready is quite the undertaking.

For one, he said there have been renovations ongoing all summer, wrapping them up in time for students and teachers to get settled in is always priority number one. He gave advice to returning students.

“I want them to all come back with a positive attitude, be ready to learn and to be advocates for themselves. We want them to be excited about the learning process, but we want them also to not be afraid to speak up to let us know what they need to be successful in the district,” said john cavanagh, superintendent.

A McDowell sophomore told us that she’s not quite ready to go back to school yet, but she’s looking forward to seeing her friends.

“I’m just not excited. I want to see my friends and stuff, but I won’t want to do school work,” said Juliet Skrbin.

Despite the end of summer creeping up on Skrbin, she said it’s been in the back of her mind, so she hasn’t been dragging her feet with prep.

“I got all of my stuff like a week ago. I’m ready and prepared this year, going into it feeling good,” she said.

Millcreek students head back to school next monday, August 28.