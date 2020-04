Millcreek Golf and Learning Center is under new management.

Millcreek Supervisors approved a three year lease agreement with Dave Smith Golf.

The lease would call for revenues to be shared with 60% going to the township and 40% going to Dave Smith Golf.

Under the lease, Dave Smith Golf is responsible for several things including maintaining the grounds and club house.

The course would be open seasonally from April 15th to October 15th.